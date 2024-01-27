Ssaru Wa Manyaru and MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua Reconcile, Set Stage for Improved Industry Collaboration

In a heartening display of unity, Ssaru Wa Manyaru, a venerated figure in the music scene, and Ezekiel Mutua, Chief Executive of the Music Society of Kenya (MCSK), publicly reconciled their differences. The reconciliation came to light at an MCSK event held on January 25, 2024, which saw the distribution of Sh 20 million in royalties among a vast pool of 16,000 musicians.

A Public Declaration of Unity

At the event, Ssaru confirmed that their previous animosity had been laid to rest. A visible symbol of this was the heartwarming moment when the two shared a hug, signifying a definitive end to their feud. The conflict between the two had earlier stemmed from Mutua's criticism of Ssaru's song 'Kaskie Vibaya,' deemed by him as promoting insults and a negative public image. Mutua had also called out the song for being aired on radio stations at inappropriate times, and expressed concerns regarding Ssaru's financial decisions and brand affiliations.

Silent Response to Criticism

Despite the criticisms leveled against her, Ssaru had largely remained silent, offering minimal responses to Mutua's comments. However, the recent event saw a change of tide. Mutua made it a point to acknowledge Ssaru's presence and contributions to the music industry, and stated that she had been fairly compensated for her music.

Impact on the Music Industry

This reconciliation could potentially usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect among artists and the MCSK, leading to improved royalty distribution and collaboration within the music industry. The event was not without its critics, however. Notable rapper Khaligraph Jones criticized the amount distributed, hinting at corruption within the organization.