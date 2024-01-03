Sri Lankan President Stresses Economic Stability and Support for Handicraft Industry

In an address at the ‘Shilpa Abhimani 2023’ Presidential Handicraft Awards, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s current economic trajectory to prevent a reversion to periods of scarcity and economic collapse. Highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the handicraft industry as a significant contributor to foreign exchange earnings, he also emphasized the need for careful economic decision-making to avoid the devaluation of the Rupee.

Unveiling Fiscal Strategies

The President acknowledged the economic progress made in the final quarters of the previous year and outlined the government’s fiscal strategies. These include increasing revenue to 12% of GDP and raising the Value Added Tax (VAT). He mentioned plans to engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reorganize the economy and the necessity of moving loss-making sectors towards profitability.

Support for the Handicraft Industry

The ‘Shilpa Abhimani’ competition, organized annually by the National Crafts Council, promotes traditional handicrafts and empowers craftsmen. The 2023 event showcased work from 66 sub-fields across 31 categories, and artists were celebrated with awards and cash prizes. President Wickremesinghe reiterated the government’s commitment to the industry and projected its growth in the coming years.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite facing challenges, including global conflicts and shipping disruptions, President Wickremesinghe expressed optimism about the strengthening of the Rupee by year-end and the development of the handicraft industry. State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the government’s support for small and medium enterprises, particularly within the handicraft sector, with the aim to earn significant revenue by 2024-2025.

In conclusion, the President’s speech underscored the necessity of a firm grip on the economic wheel to navigate the turbulent seas of global economics. The commitment to supporting indigenous industries, such as handicrafts, and the determination to keep the Rupee afloat, remain key facets of Sri Lanka’s economic strategy.