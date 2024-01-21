Spyros Tarapossos: The Last Guardian of Greece's Laterna Tradition

The laterna, a traditional Greek musical instrument, carries the rhythms of Greece's past into the bustling streets of its present. This unique barrel piano, popularised in the late 19th century, has been the heartbeat of Greek homes and streets, resonating with melodies that echo the nation's rich cultural heritage. Today, this musical tradition is kept alive by one man, Spyros Tarapossos, a street musician in Athens.

The Laterna: A Timeless Greek Tradition

The laterna, introduced by Italian Giuseppe Turconi and Greek Armaos in Constantinople, is a portable automatic piano. Operated by turning a crank to rotate a cylinder with metal pegs, these pegs pluck the strings to produce music. This instrument typically features a repertoire of nine songs, each one a unique melody that transports listeners back to a time before the advent of radios and televisions.

A Legacy Carried Forward

Spyros Tarapossos is more than just a musician; he's a custodian of a dying tradition. He inherited his laterna from his grandfather, a treasured family heirloom that has become a symbol of his life's work. For over twenty years, Tarapossos has been serenading the streets of Athens, particularly Ermou Street, with songs that range from the 1950s to the 1970s. His performances resonate deeply with older Greeks, stirring memories of a bygone era, while also educating younger generations about this unique part of their cultural history.

A Tribute to Greek Heritage

Each performance by Tarapossos is a tribute to Greek heritage. His performances include songs like 'The Love That has Become a Double-Edged Knife,' a haunting melody that embodies the soul of Greece. But more than just music, his performances are a tribute to Greece's diaspora. He dedicates his performances to immigrants worldwide, including his daughter who moved to Germany for work. In this way, Tarapossos' music touches not just the hearts of those who listen but also their souls, connecting them to their roots, no matter where they may be in the world.