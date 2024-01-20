Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast

On the Tea With Tay podcast, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, shared the emotional trials he faced while navigating the turbulence of the Nigerian music industry. As contemporaries such as Fireboy DML and Oxlade swiftly ascended to fame, Spyro grappled with feelings of frustration and disappointment, despite investing heavily in blog promotions for his music.

Watching Juniors Rise

As Spyro watched his juniors rise to stardom, he experienced a sense of disillusionment. He had entered the music industry with the conviction that collaborations with established artists such as Davido and Mayorkun would propel him to success. However, the anticipated breakthrough did not materialize as swiftly as he had hoped, causing him to question his assumptions and the trajectory of his career.

A Hand in Oxlade's Success

Spyro wasn't just an observer of Oxlade's success; he was a part of it. He had actively promoted Oxlade on his social media platforms and even featured him in a 2018 show he headlined. Despite these efforts and his undeniable talent, Spyro's recognition in the music industry was slow to come.

Learning from Disappointment

It was through this period of frustration and disappointment that Spyro learned a crucial lesson about the music industry. Success, he realized, isn't determined solely by talent. It's also a matter of grace. This revelation led him to understand the significance of patience and divine timing in achieving success. Now, he views his past disappointments not as failures but as stepping stones - a learning period that has shaped his approach to his music and career.