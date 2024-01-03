Sprints Unveils ‘Heavy’: A Sonic Manifestation of Anxiety

Emerging musical sensation, Sprints, has unveiled ‘Heavy’, the final single from their anticipated debut album, ‘Letter To Self.’ The track, as described by band member Karla Chubb, is a sonic representation of anxiety, mirroring the emotional turmoil through its intense soundscape. The single is a cacophonous composition designed to encapsulate the sensations of overwhelming anxiety, featuring elements of panic, intrusive thoughts, and a tension-filled buildup.

‘Heavy’: A Sonic Manifestation of Anxiety

Inspired by early Bauhaus records and PJ Harvey’s album ‘Is This Desire?’, ‘Heavy’ is a reflection of the band’s ability to use music as a conduit for emotional exploration. The track is imbued with a 1980s gothic touch, employing musical space to mirror the isolation often associated with panic attacks. This approach results in a song that is as emotionally raw as it is musically profound.

A Masterclass in Modern Rock

Sprints’ album ‘Letter To Self’ is being hailed as a masterclass in modern rock. The opening trilogy of songs, ‘Ticking’, ‘Heavy’, and ‘Cathedral’, have garnered praise for their potent mix of pounding percussion and anxious lyrics. The band’s unique sound, characterized by Chubb’s relentless and stunning lyrics coupled with their signature blend of musical influences, has been highlighted as a standout feature of the album. The structure of the album allows for anthemic moments to shine amidst quieter, yet equally powerful songs.

Upcoming Tours and Anticipations

As they prepare to embark on a European tour in a co-headlining stint with English Teacher, Sprints has also planned a tour across the UK and Ireland for April and May. The upcoming release of ‘Letter To Self’ on January 5 via City Slang Records, coupled with their upcoming tours, sets an ambitious tone for Sprints in 2024.