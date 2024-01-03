en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sprints: Dublin’s New Rock Sensation Debuts with ‘Letter To Self’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Sprints: Dublin’s New Rock Sensation Debuts with ‘Letter To Self’

Dublin’s rock sensation, Sprints, have made a notable entry into the Irish music scene with their debut album, ‘Letter To Self’. The band, consisting of vocalist Karla Chubb, guitarist Colm O’Reilly, bassist Sam McCann, and drummer Jack Callan, have caught the public’s attention through their potent live performances, including sold-out shows at London’s Scala and Dublin’s Button Factory.

Blending Genres and Influences

Their music seamlessly blends alternative rock with elements of noise-punk and grunge, reflecting the social energy and urban buzz of Dublin that fuels their songwriting. The band’s debut album explores personal themes, such as the experiences of lead vocalist Karla Chubb as a queer woman in the Catholic church, depicted in the powerful track ‘Cathedral’, and personal trauma, as echoed in ‘Shadow Of A Doubt’.

Turning Trauma into Art

The lyrical content of the album may delve into heavy themes, but Sprints’ music ensures an ultimate sense of optimism. Dynamic guitar work and empowering noise counterbalance the weight of the lyrics, creating a balance of raw emotion and intense energy. Songs like ‘Literary Mind’ and ‘Shaking Their Hands’ showcase the band’s talent for upbeat tunes and dramatic flair.

A Testament to Emerging Talent

‘Letter To Self’ stands as a testament to Sprints’ potential as a significant new voice in the wave of Irish guitar music. It offers a raw and honest perspective on complex emotional landscapes, marking their substantial evolution over the past three years. With their potent blend of alt-rock, noise-punk, and grunge, Sprints is a band to watch.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

