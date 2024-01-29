Spring 2024 Welcomes 'Himitsu no AiPri' - The New Pretty Series Anime

The latest addition to the famed Pretty Series anime franchise, Himitsu no AiPri, officially announced its Spring 2024 release date. The news broke with a teaser trailer that was unveiled on the franchise's official YouTube channel, stirring anticipation among fans worldwide. The teaser provided not only a captivating key visual but also disclosed the main cast and staff members contributing to the animation.

Branching Out to Arcade Games and Toys

Along with the anime, the franchise is set to launch two distinct arcade machines on April 4, 2024. These machines are designed to appeal to both casual and core fans of the series, adding an interactive layer to the anime experience. The Pretty Series, which originated with the Pretty Rhythm: Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010, has since grown into a multifaceted franchise encompassing multiple television series, anime films, and even a spinoff franchise.

A Journey to Stardom: The Narrative of Himitsu no AiPri

The plot of Himitsu no AiPri centers on first-year middle schoolers Himari Aozora and Mizuki Hoshikawa at Paradise Academy. Their ordinary lives take an extraordinary turn when Himari stumbles upon an AiPri Bracelet that sets her on a path to stardom. The characters are brought to life by the talented Minori Fujidera and Sae Hiratsuki, who lend their voices to Himari and Mizuki, respectively.

Behind the Scenes: The Creative Force

The series is being helmed by directors Jun'ichi Fujisaku and Kentaro Yamaguchi, with OLM and Donwoo A&E studios taking on production duties. The team also features chief directors Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel; series script supervisor Gigaemon Ichikawa; character designer Yuki Nagano; CG director Satoshi Yanagawa; music composer Izumi Mori; and sound director Noriyoshi Konuma. This highly skilled and diverse team promises to deliver a captivating series that will resonate with the franchise's fanbase.

As the premiere date nears, fans can expect more cast announcements and promotional content. The series is slated to air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, marking another exciting chapter in the evolution of the Pretty Series anime franchise.