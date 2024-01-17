Splore Festival: A Tapestry of Aotearoa's Culture

The Splore Festival, a cultural extravaganza rooted in the vibrant ethos of Aotearoa, is all set to unfurl its mesmerizing tapestry at the scenic Tāpapakanga Regional Park. This three-day event, commencing on February 23, is not merely a musical fête but a panoply of creative expression.

Splore Festival: A Symphony of Creativity

Splore offers a broad spectrum of artistic endeavor, featuring international music acts, performing arts, sculptures, visual arts, and wellness activities. Five distinct music zones pulsate with rhythm and life, the headliner being the internationally acclaimed artist Sampha. Apart from the music, the festival also provides a platform for deliberation on prevalent social issues, thereby integrating entertainment and awareness.

Highlights: Cabaret Devour and Artistic Exhibitions

Saturday night at Splore promises an unforgettable experience with 'Cabaret Devour.' This themed cabaret, aptly titled 'Feasty,' is primed to enrapture audiences with a range of performances from the daring art of sword-swallowing to the gravity-defying acrobatics. The festival is also adorned with art installations nestled among the park's pōhutukawa trees. The 'Ngā Kaikanikani ō te Rangi - Sky Dancers,' the masterpiece of renowned Māori artist Lisa Reihana, is one of the many exceptional pieces on display.

Wellness Activities and Listening Lounge

The Splore Festival also incorporates wellness offerings, featuring meditation sessions, sound journeys, and yoga classes, promising the attendees a holistic experience. The Splore Listening Lounge provides a space for introspection and discussion on diverse topics like drug safety and activism, while also introducing new music additions to the program. Catering to all age groups, the festival ensures a diverse range of activities, making it a family-friendly event.