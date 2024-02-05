Splitmind, LiveOne's Subsidiary, Strikes Grammy Gold with Lecrae's Church Clothes 4

Los Angeles-based music collective, Splitmind, a subsidiary of LiveOne, an innovative music, entertainment, and technology platform, has been recognized with a Grammy Award for its role in the production of the album, Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae. The Grammy Award-winning album was the brainchild of Splitmind producers, Steven Shaeffer and Simbo, reflecting the collective's talent and dedication.

Splitmind: A Global Music Collective

Founded by Aidan "Halfway" Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a collective of globally diverse producers and writers. The collective's unique approach to music production has seen it amass over 2 billion streams across its catalog. Notably, Splitmind offers an infrastructure that empowers creatives to share sounds and retain their royalties, championing long-term ownership for its producers. This approach has been successful, with the collective witnessing a 300% increase in revenues in 2023.

LiveOne: A Game-Changer in the Entertainment Industry

LiveOne, the parent company of Splitmind, is acclaimed in the entertainment industry for its innovative approaches. The company owns various subsidiaries, including Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, each contributing uniquely to the industry. LiveOne's commitment to innovation and quality has been recognized, most notably with the Best Live Moment award by Digiday.

A Win for LiveOne and Splitmind

This Grammy win marks a significant milestone for both Splitmind and LiveOne, highlighting their success and recognition in the music and entertainment sectors. It also underscores their commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and long-term ownership for producers. As a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne, which acquired it in 2023, Splitmind's success is a testament to LiveOne's vision and strategy in the entertainment industry.