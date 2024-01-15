en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Triumphs at Critics’ Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Triumphs at Critics’ Choice Awards

In a notable achievement for the animated superhero genre, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse clinched the award for Best Animated Feature at the Critics’ Choice Awards, triumphing over renowned films including Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, among others. However, the film fell short in securing the Best Score award, which was scooped up by the movie Oppenheimer.

Recognition in Broader Awards Landscape

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s recognition extends beyond the Critics’ Choice Awards. It has received nominations at other esteemed platforms such as the Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, and Satellite Awards. The industry is abuzz with anticipation for the film’s potential Oscar nominations, highlighting the movie’s significant impact in the cinematic world.

Behind the Scenes

Under the direction of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, the film has managed to captivate audiences worldwide. The voice cast, featuring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac, has breathed life into the beloved characters, contributing to the film’s success.

Commercial Success and Critical Acclaim

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has not only been a critical success but also a commercial hit, grossing over $690 million worldwide. The film boasts a high approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, demonstrating its significant impact on both audiences and critics. Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessor, the first film in the Spider-Verse series, this sequel has set a high bar for animated superhero films.

The Spider-Verse series is set to conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The film’s release has been postponed from its initial 2024 schedule. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans to revisit the animated spectacle as they await the trilogy’s conclusion.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
28 seconds ago
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
As the sands in the hourglass of expectation run low, the excitement around Gullak Season 4 continues to mount. The beloved Indian web series, known for its genuine and humorous portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family, is causing a stir amongst its wide fan base. The absence of an official release date has only
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
Clash of Cultures: Vintage Punk Collection Deemed Inappropriate for 'Antiques Roadshow'
6 mins ago
Clash of Cultures: Vintage Punk Collection Deemed Inappropriate for 'Antiques Roadshow'
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" Wins Best Song at Critics' Choice Awards
10 mins ago
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" Wins Best Song at Critics' Choice Awards
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
3 mins ago
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Nominations, and Celebrated Achievements
5 mins ago
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Nominations, and Celebrated Achievements
Ryan Gosling's Bewildered Reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' Win Becomes a Viral Sensation
5 mins ago
Ryan Gosling's Bewildered Reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' Win Becomes a Viral Sensation
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
20 seconds
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
3 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
3 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
3 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
8 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
8 mins
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
Could King Charles Abdicate Following Queen Margrethe II's Historic Abdication?
9 mins
Could King Charles Abdicate Following Queen Margrethe II's Historic Abdication?
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
11 mins
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
11 mins
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
34 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
41 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app