Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Triumphs at Critics’ Choice Awards

In a notable achievement for the animated superhero genre, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse clinched the award for Best Animated Feature at the Critics’ Choice Awards, triumphing over renowned films including Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, among others. However, the film fell short in securing the Best Score award, which was scooped up by the movie Oppenheimer.

Recognition in Broader Awards Landscape

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s recognition extends beyond the Critics’ Choice Awards. It has received nominations at other esteemed platforms such as the Golden Globe Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, and Satellite Awards. The industry is abuzz with anticipation for the film’s potential Oscar nominations, highlighting the movie’s significant impact in the cinematic world.

Behind the Scenes

Under the direction of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, the film has managed to captivate audiences worldwide. The voice cast, featuring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac, has breathed life into the beloved characters, contributing to the film’s success.

Commercial Success and Critical Acclaim

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has not only been a critical success but also a commercial hit, grossing over $690 million worldwide. The film boasts a high approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, demonstrating its significant impact on both audiences and critics. Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessor, the first film in the Spider-Verse series, this sequel has set a high bar for animated superhero films.

The Spider-Verse series is set to conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The film’s release has been postponed from its initial 2024 schedule. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans to revisit the animated spectacle as they await the trilogy’s conclusion.