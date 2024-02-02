Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Nearly Featured a Popular Game Glitch

In a unique intersection of digital gaming and film animation, a well-known glitch from the video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was nearly integrated into the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fondly dubbed as Spider-Lamp, this glitch gained considerable traction on social media back in 2020 when gamers witnessed a patio heater nimbly navigating through the game's rendition of New York City.

The Glitch Phenomenon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales became infamous for its collection of quirky glitches, including Spider-Lamp, Spider-Trash, and Spider-Brick. These glitches were not merely random programming errors, but they unexpectedly transformed regular objects into crime-fighting Spider-entities, creating a humorous twist in the game. Gaming media houses, including IGN, extensively covered these glitches, turning them into a popular culture phenomenon.

A Cross-Medium Collaboration

In a conversation between Joaquim Dos Santos, the director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Bryan Intihar, senior creative director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the idea of featuring the Spider-Lamp glitch in the film was discussed. Intihar also noted that the notorious Spider-Cube bug, another glitch from the game, was being rectified for the forthcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Future Glitch Possibilities

While Spider-Lamp didn't secure a spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the door remains ajar for the inclusion of such glitches in future Spider-Man movies, including the announced Beyond the Spider-Verse. This speculation underscores the potential for collaboration and cross-pollination between the animated film's creators and the video game developers—two distinct mediums that have both offered fresh and innovative takes on Spider-Man storytelling.

The Spider-Man franchise's passion for its eponymous character is mirrored not only in the film but also in the video games. The inclusion of Insomniac Games' version of Spider-Man in the film, complete with lines recorded by Yuri Lownethal, stands testament to this. It serves as a delightful nod to the extensive history of Spider-Man and the latest, highly adored interpretations of the character.