en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Spice Girl Mel C’s 50th Birthday: Bandmates Pour in Heartfelt Tributes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Spice Girl Mel C’s 50th Birthday: Bandmates Pour in Heartfelt Tributes

On January 12, 2024, Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the iconic pop group Spice Girls, celebrates her 50th birthday, marking not only a personal milestone but also three decades of sensational music with the Spice Girls and a quarter-century since her debut solo album ‘Northern Star’. The momentous occasion was commemorated with an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from her bandmates, shared on social media platforms.

A Symphony of Tributes

Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Geri Horner took to their respective social media profiles to wish Mel C on her special day. Each tribute encapsulated unique shared memories, reminding fans worldwide of the bond that the Spice Girls share, even off-stage. Emma Bunton shared an endearing video collage reflecting on their shared history, while Victoria Beckham chose a snapshot from their Vogue photoshoot, an iconic moment in the band’s career. Geri Horner, meanwhile, opted for a personal touch, posting a couple of pictures of the two of them together, spanning eras.

Stage Set for Celebration

In true showbiz fashion, Mel C chose to celebrate her 50th birthday with a special performance at KOKO, a renowned music venue in London. She extended an open invitation for friends to join her on stage for the occasion, turning it into a celebration of her life, music, and the enduring legacy of the Spice Girls. Mel C’s response to the birthday messages was filled with gratitude and love, reflecting the tight-knit camaraderie that continues to bind the Spice Girls together.

Anticipation for Mel B’s Message

While Mel B, the fifth Spice Girl, has not yet publicly posted a birthday message at the time of writing, fans eagerly await her tribute. The bond between the bandmates, apparent in their heartfelt messages, serves as a reminder of the deep relationships that were formed over three decades of music, fame, and shared experiences. The anticipation for Mel B’s message underscores the enduring appeal of the Spice Girls, who continue to captivate fans with their music and personal journeys.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
55 seconds ago
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Long before the proliferation of digital platforms and streaming services, India was captivated by a singular television phenomenon, ‘Ramayan’. The series, which first aired in the 1980s, depicted the Hindu epic on the government-run channel Doordarshan, marking a significant moment in Indian television history. Today, amidst a global pandemic and impending political events, ‘Ramayan’ has
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
5 mins ago
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
6 mins ago
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
1 min ago
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single '24'
3 mins ago
Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single '24'
Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update
4 mins ago
Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
17 seconds
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
44 seconds
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
56 seconds
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
1 min
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
1 min
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
3 mins
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
3 mins
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
4 mins
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
4 mins
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app