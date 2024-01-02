en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Speculation Mounts as WWE Superstar The Rock Makes Dramatic Return

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Speculation Mounts as WWE Superstar The Rock Makes Dramatic Return

WWE superstar and entertainment icon, The Rock, has sparked a wave of excitement following his unexpected return to the wrestling ring during a WWE event in San Diego. The star’s unanticipated appearance was met with a tumultuous response from the audience, with the first edition of Raw in 2024 catapulted into the limelight.

The Rock, a household name in both the wrestling universe and the entertainment industry, made a surprise reappearance on WWE Raw, confronting Jinder Mahal. Not only did he confront Mahal, but he also delivered a spine-buster and his signature People’s Elbow, further electrifying the already charged atmosphere. The Rock’s reappearance on WWE Raw, however, was not just about the physical confrontation. The star also hinted at a potential match with Roman Reigns, teasing fans with the possibility of a long-awaited dream match.

Anticipation for WrestleMania 40

Potentially taking place at WrestleMania 40 or Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, the speculated match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has sent ripples of anticipation across the wrestling community. The potential of witnessing these two titans square off in the ring has fans holding their breath, waiting to see if this dream match will materialize. The Rock’s return and the subsequent speculation around his match with Roman Reigns has undoubtedly created a buzz that extends beyond wrestling circles.

While the anticipation for a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns continues to build, other intriguing aspects of The Rock’s return to WWE Raw have also surfaced. Previous interactions between The Rock and WWE CEO Nick Khan have led to speculation about the superstar’s potential political ambitions. With rumors about a possible run for US President in the future,

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Call of Duty: Mobile's Impressive 2023 Updates: New Maps, Modes, and More

By Salman Khan

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain, Inspires Slasher Film and Horror Game

By BNN Correspondents

NVIDIA Unveils a Custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Graphics Card

By Salman Khan

Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing's Exciting Road Ahead

By Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple ...
@Bollywood · 2 hours
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple ...
heart comment 0
Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo
Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettable Moments

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettable Moments
Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3

By Salman Khan

Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3
Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift’s Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift's Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
8 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
13 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
13 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
21 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
31 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
38 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
38 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
38 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app