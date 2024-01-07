‘Spare’: Prince Harry’s Memoir Reigns as 2023’s Best-Selling Book

In an unprecedented turn of events, Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’, has been crowned the best-selling book of 2023. With over 700,000 copies flying off the shelves in the past year, the memoir has elicited a whirlwind of reactions, largely fueled by its controversial content.

Unveiling the Unseen

Unraveling an intimate and explosive narrative, Prince Harry shares deeply personal anecdotes, revelations, and criticisms about his life and the Royal Family. The memoir’s candid and unreserved depiction of the Royal Family is perhaps its most distinctive feature, setting it apart from conventional royal literature. It is this very characteristic that has garnered widespread attention, sparking conversations and debates around the world.

Claims and Controversies

Among the significant claims made in the memoir, Harry discloses an incident where his brother, Prince William, purportedly hit him. He also recounts the story of how he lost his virginity in a field to an older woman. Furthermore, Harry expresses his past opposition to his father’s marriage to Camilla. These revelations have not only shocked the global audience but have also left some members of the royal family ‘hurt’ by the accusations.

‘Spare’ Soars Above

The book’s candidness and controversy have evidently resonated with readers. It has managed to outsell the second entry on the sales charts by a staggering 180,000 copies. ‘Spare’ has thus dethroned ‘The Last Devil to Die’ by Richard Osman to secure the top spot.