Spafford Dazzles Sold-Out Crowd with New Music at Soundcheck Studios

Arizona-based jam band, Spafford, known for their captivating live performances, hit another high note on January 13, 2024, at Soundcheck Studios in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The venue buzzed with energy as fans anticipated the band's signature blending of genres, highlighted by a potent sense of adventure and spontaneity. The concert marked a significant stop on their extensive winter tour, and the band did not disappoint, treating the sold-out crowd to over three hours of eclectic music.

Unveiling New Tunes

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Spafford unveiled a new original piece, 'Can't Find My Vape', and a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now'. The band, consisting of Brian Moss, Jordan Fairless, Nick Tkachyk, and newer member Cory Schechtman, showcased their knack for musical experimentation by traversing various styles.

A Musical Journey

The night began with the band's own 'Skyline', setting the tone for the rest of the show. The audience was taken on a musical journey, smoothly transitioning through a series of fan favorites, including a 25-minute rendition of 'Bee Jam'. The second set opened with the evocative 'Giants In The Light' and featured a take on Pink Floyd's 'Run Like Hell' before concluding with Rodrigo's cover.

Looking Forward

Spafford rounded off the night with a two-song encore, leaving the crowd yearning for more. The band's winter tour was set to continue with upcoming shows in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Detroit. This performance at Soundcheck Studios not only added to the band's growing legacy but also to Schechtman's experience at the venue, having performed multiple times with his previous band, The New Motif, and now with Spafford since January 25, 2023.