Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

As we step into the first week of 2024, Southern Maryland (SoMD) is abuzz with a variety of local events. The ArtsFam Podcast, a trusted source for community happenings, has unveiled a promising line-up of activities designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests. From needlework afternoons to live music performances, the region is set to offer an engaging and enriching start to the New Year.

A Medley of Engagements

Arts and crafts enthusiasts can look forward to a needlework afternoon at the Calvert Library. For the sporty at heart, the Capital Clubhouse is offering a ‘try before you buy’ experience. Wine connoisseurs will be delighted by a wine tasting event at Corteau Vineyards, with a special emphasis on dry wines. Music lovers can unwind at the Lord Calvert Bowling Center with a live performance featuring Will Sims originals and covers of iconic bands like Foo Fighters and Alice in Chains. Those with a flair for DIY can join a workshop at Board & Brush. To top it off, Flagship Cinemas is hosting a free movie day for cinephiles.

Fresh Theatrical Experiences on the Horizon

Adding to the region’s cultural richness, Rick Thompson, a local director and playwright, was interviewed by the ArtsFam Podcast. He shared exciting news about the new SoMD theatre company that he is establishing, called Opening Nights. The company’s mission is to bring fresh theatrical experiences to the area, with a debut play scheduled for January. This new addition to SoMD’s cultural scene promises to offer a fresh perspective and a unique voice.

Community Participation Encouraged

The ArtsFam Podcast encourages community members to actively participate in these events and more. The podcast also invites submissions of other events or information that may interest the SoMD community. This is a clear indication of the inclusive and engaging spirit that permeates Southern Maryland, fostering a vibrant community experience for all.