en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

As we step into the first week of 2024, Southern Maryland (SoMD) is abuzz with a variety of local events. The ArtsFam Podcast, a trusted source for community happenings, has unveiled a promising line-up of activities designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests. From needlework afternoons to live music performances, the region is set to offer an engaging and enriching start to the New Year.

A Medley of Engagements

Arts and crafts enthusiasts can look forward to a needlework afternoon at the Calvert Library. For the sporty at heart, the Capital Clubhouse is offering a ‘try before you buy’ experience. Wine connoisseurs will be delighted by a wine tasting event at Corteau Vineyards, with a special emphasis on dry wines. Music lovers can unwind at the Lord Calvert Bowling Center with a live performance featuring Will Sims originals and covers of iconic bands like Foo Fighters and Alice in Chains. Those with a flair for DIY can join a workshop at Board & Brush. To top it off, Flagship Cinemas is hosting a free movie day for cinephiles.

Fresh Theatrical Experiences on the Horizon

Adding to the region’s cultural richness, Rick Thompson, a local director and playwright, was interviewed by the ArtsFam Podcast. He shared exciting news about the new SoMD theatre company that he is establishing, called Opening Nights. The company’s mission is to bring fresh theatrical experiences to the area, with a debut play scheduled for January. This new addition to SoMD’s cultural scene promises to offer a fresh perspective and a unique voice.

Community Participation Encouraged

The ArtsFam Podcast encourages community members to actively participate in these events and more. The podcast also invites submissions of other events or information that may interest the SoMD community. This is a clear indication of the inclusive and engaging spirit that permeates Southern Maryland, fostering a vibrant community experience for all.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shavi's Debut Song 'Mountain' Ascends to New Heights

By BNN Correspondents

WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience

By Salman Khan

Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully

By BNN Correspondents

Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life

By BNN Correspondents

Marathi Movie 'Khurchi' Unveils Official Trailer ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Marathi Movie 'Khurchi' Unveils Official Trailer ...
heart comment 0
2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: A Celebration of Agriculture and Community
Ameena Shanavas: A Beacon in the Realm of Indian Classical Dance

By BNN Correspondents

Ameena Shanavas: A Beacon in the Realm of Indian Classical Dance
Knoxville’s Emergence as a Live Entertainment Destination

By BNN Correspondents

Knoxville's Emergence as a Live Entertainment Destination
Dan Walker to Host Classic FM’s Breakfast Show: A New Era of Morning Radio

By BNN Correspondents

Dan Walker to Host Classic FM's Breakfast Show: A New Era of Morning Radio
Latest Headlines
World News
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
26 seconds
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
30 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
38 seconds
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
1 min
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
2 mins
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
3 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
4 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
4 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
30 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app