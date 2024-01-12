en English
Arts & Entertainment

Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season’s Drama and Personal Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges

The spinoff of the highly successful Southern Charm, named Southern Hospitality, is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of personal and professional drama, unfolding among the staff of Leva Bonaparte’s trendy Charleston nightspot, Republic. The show’s cast, consisting of Bradley Carter, Leva Bonaparte, Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, Mikel Simmons, Lucía Peña, and Oisin O’Neill, promise an intriguing viewing experience.

Heightened Drama and Complex Relationships

In a candid interview with Fortune Benatar of In Touch, the cast members delve into the escalating drama they are embroiled in, their turbulent relationships, episodes of diva-like behavior, and the intricate challenges of fame and love. Leva Bonaparte points to a surge in the drama, surpassing the previous year’s levels, and observes that the competition among the cast sometimes borders on excessive aggression.

Personal Challenges and Search for Love

Mikel Simmons shares his current single status, coupled with his hope for finding love. Other cast members like Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp discuss the trials and transformations in their relationship. Bradley Carter, meanwhile, reflects on a failed romantic endeavor. The volatile relationship between Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese emerges as a significant source of drama.

Close Bonds and Their Implications

The cast unanimously acknowledges the deep ties they share, as well as the dual rewards and challenges that come with such intimacy. As they navigate through workplace scandals, cheating allegations, and relationship tensions, these bonds are tested. The head of the enterprise, Leva Bonaparte, has already shown her resolve by firing two employees. With the relationships of Maddi Reese, Trevor Stokes, and Will Kulp hanging in the balance, the upcoming season of Southern Hospitality promises to be a rollercoaster of larger-than-life personalities and juicy scandals.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

