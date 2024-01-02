Southern Comfort Set for 4K Blu-ray Release with Special Features

Walter Hill’s 1981 cinematic gem, Southern Comfort, is set to make a compelling comeback on the 4K Blu-ray format, thanks to Vinegar Syndrome. The film, which charts the harrowing ordeal of Louisiana National Guardsmen in a deadly conflict with Cajun trappers, is slated for a grand re-release, sparking excitement among cinephiles worldwide.

From Box Office Flop to Celebrated Classic

The film, which was initially met with a lukewarm response at the box office, earning less than half of its budget, has since transcended its initial failings. Today, it is regarded as one of Hill’s finest works, praised for its gripping narrative, evocative setting, and potent commentary on the human condition. The release of Southern Comfort on 4K Blu-ray marks a pivotal moment in the film’s journey from box office disappointment to enduring classic.

A Treasure Trove of Special Features

The 4K release promises an array of special features that are sure to enthrall fans and newcomers alike. Alongside a new 4K transfer from the original 35mm interpositive, the release boasts a commentary track by Walter Hill expert, Walter Chaw. New interviews with key creators such as Hill, the film’s editors, costume designers, and film historian Wayne Byrne add a fresh dimension to the film’s rich legacy. The release also includes an archival featurette with cast and crew interviews and a booklet with an essay by Brian Brems, offering a deep dive into the making of this cinematic masterpiece.

Pre-order Now Available

Priced at $44.99, the 4K Blu-ray release of Southern Comfort is currently available for pre-order on VinegarSyndrome.com. This release, with its extensive collection of special features and high-quality restoration, is a must-have for any film enthusiast or devotee of Hill’s work.