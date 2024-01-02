en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Southern Comfort Set for 4K Blu-ray Release with Special Features

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Southern Comfort Set for 4K Blu-ray Release with Special Features

Walter Hill’s 1981 cinematic gem, Southern Comfort, is set to make a compelling comeback on the 4K Blu-ray format, thanks to Vinegar Syndrome. The film, which charts the harrowing ordeal of Louisiana National Guardsmen in a deadly conflict with Cajun trappers, is slated for a grand re-release, sparking excitement among cinephiles worldwide.

From Box Office Flop to Celebrated Classic

The film, which was initially met with a lukewarm response at the box office, earning less than half of its budget, has since transcended its initial failings. Today, it is regarded as one of Hill’s finest works, praised for its gripping narrative, evocative setting, and potent commentary on the human condition. The release of Southern Comfort on 4K Blu-ray marks a pivotal moment in the film’s journey from box office disappointment to enduring classic.

A Treasure Trove of Special Features

The 4K release promises an array of special features that are sure to enthrall fans and newcomers alike. Alongside a new 4K transfer from the original 35mm interpositive, the release boasts a commentary track by Walter Hill expert, Walter Chaw. New interviews with key creators such as Hill, the film’s editors, costume designers, and film historian Wayne Byrne add a fresh dimension to the film’s rich legacy. The release also includes an archival featurette with cast and crew interviews and a booklet with an essay by Brian Brems, offering a deep dive into the making of this cinematic masterpiece.

Pre-order Now Available

Priced at $44.99, the 4K Blu-ray release of Southern Comfort is currently available for pre-order on VinegarSyndrome.com. This release, with its extensive collection of special features and high-quality restoration, is a must-have for any film enthusiast or devotee of Hill’s work.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Fortnight Festival Celebrates Nollaig na mBan with a Focus on Women's Mental Health

By BNN Correspondents

First Look at 'Rust' - A Tribute to Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By BNN Correspondents

Karla Dixon: A Numbers Expert and Love Interest in 'Reacher' Season 2

By BNN Correspondents

Dallas Theaters Usher in the New Year with Diverse Theatrical Offerings

By BNN Correspondents

Cubism Shapes Hirohiko Araki's Latest Manga, The JOJOLands ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Cubism Shapes Hirohiko Araki's Latest Manga, The JOJOLands ...
heart comment 0
Bullgod Claps Back at Shatta Wale’s Call for Media Ban, Criticizes Samini Over Black Sherif Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Bullgod Claps Back at Shatta Wale's Call for Media Ban, Criticizes Samini Over Black Sherif Controversy
Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of ‘Mama Coco’, Dies at 90

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of 'Mama Coco', Dies at 90
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

By BNN Correspondents

The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
9 seconds
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
3 mins
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
3 mins
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
3 mins
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
4 mins
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
4 mins
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
4 mins
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
4 mins
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
4 mins
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
19 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
23 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
26 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
34 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
59 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app