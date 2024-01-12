Southern Charm Reunion: Olivia Admits to Past Hookup with Thomas

During a recent Southern Charm reunion, a tempest of emotions and revelations hit the stage. Among the most shocking disclosures was Olivia admitting to an erstwhile incident of hooking up with former cast member, Thomas, popularly known as T-Rav, following an inebriated night post-college. This confession was precipitated by Taylor accusing Olivia of concealing the truth and suggesting she ought to seek forgiveness.

Revelations and Recriminations

Host Andy Cohen added context to the conversation, noting that Olivia’s actions could be perceived as a betrayal to a friend and confidant. This incident had been alluded to by cast member Madison LeCroy during the previous season’s reunion, which Olivia had initially refuted. However, she later conceded to Taylor following Madison’s insinuation.

Backstory: Southern Charm’s Tumultuous Past

The story behind this revelation is intertwined with the history of Southern Charm. Thomas and Kathryn, both original cast members, had a stormy relationship until their separation in 2016. Thomas was dismissed from the show in 2018 following allegations of sexual assault and an arrest for assault and battery that dated back to 2015. Kathryn, a part of the show since its 2014 premiere, exited the series in 2023, prior to season 9.

Accusations, Defenses, and Public Opinion

During the reunion, Taylor alleged that Olivia lied to Kathryn about the hookup, which Olivia rebutted, arguing she hadn’t known Kathryn at the time of the incident. Despite the accusations, many viewers sided with Olivia, criticizing Taylor for weaponizing her best friend’s secret. In addition to the Olivia-Thomas revelation, the reunion also discussed JT and Austen’s physical confrontation, and Shep’s issues with alcohol.