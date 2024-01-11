Southern California Casinos to Host Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

Southern California will be alive with the sound of laughter and music as various casinos host a star-studded lineup of live entertainment next week. Among the headliners, Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish, will be gracing the stage at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino. Haddish, a native of Southern California, has carved out a significant space for herself in the entertainment industry with her sharp wit and animated storytelling.

Rock and Roll Resonance

Music lovers are in for a treat as the iconic rock band, Daughtry, led by Chris Daughtry, a name synonymous with the 'American Idol' fame, is set to play at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. Further adding to the rock and roll resonance, classic rock bands from the '70s and '80s, Starship and Foghat, are slated to perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, promising to transport fans back in time with their timeless hits.

Comedy enthusiasts have their share of the pie too, with Marlon Wayans, recognized for his memorable roles in 'Scary Movie' and 'White Chicks,' cracking jokes at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. Simultaneously, Anthony Jeselnik, known for his dark humor and infamous performances on Comedy Central's roasts, is set to perform at Spotlight 29 Casino. The Pechanga Resort Casino is also upping the comedy stakes, announcing new shows every Friday and Saturday nights through February 2024, featuring three comics, including the likes of Sean Tweedley, Kevin Jordan, Debbie Praver, and Manny Hernandez.