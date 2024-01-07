Southampton’s Cultural Beacon, The Art House, Announces Departure from Above Bar Street

In the heart of Southampton’s vibrant cultural scene, a significant shift is taking place. The Art House, a cornerstone of the city’s creative community, has announced its departure from Above Bar Street, its home for the past 15 years, by the end of March 2024. This decision, shared via social media, comes after thoughtful deliberation and discussions.

The Art House: More Than an Arts Venue

Over the years, The Art House has evolved from being merely an arts venue to a bustling community hub. It has been a haven for music lovers, food enthusiasts, and those seeking a warm, welcoming atmosphere amongst like-minded individuals. However, the team cited mounting economic pressures, climbing expenses, a decrease in income, and a decline in volunteers and attendance as the driving factors behind their imminent move.

Support for Marginalized Groups

In addition to these challenges, the team highlighted their commitment to supporting marginalized groups within the community, who face unique struggles. These challenges, although not specified, are undoubtedly exacerbated in the current economic climate and could have factored into the team’s decision.

The Future of The Art House

Despite bidding farewell to their current location, The Art House team assures its faithful community that this departure does not mark an end, but a transition. Plans for the future include the continuation of community services like the community pantry and the relocation of the popular Moving Voices open mic night. The ARTlotment project, which focuses on growing produce, will also persist. Additionally, the team is exploring the feasibility of organizing pop-up events and forging new partnerships to sustain their mission.

The announcement of their departure was made well in advance to allow the community ample time to celebrate and create lasting memories in the cherished space before the transition.