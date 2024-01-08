en English
Arts & Entertainment

South of Salem to Headline O2 Academy, a First for Bournemouth’s Local Rock Acts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
The city of Bournemouth is abuzz with excitement as its very own hard rock band, South of Salem, is slated to headline the O2 Academy, a first for any local rock act. Scheduled for January 20, the concert is already 70% sold out and promises an unforgettable spectacle complete with explosions, confetti, and fire. The event will also feature a supporting performance from the band InMe.

From Humble Beginnings to Headlining Acts

Comprising of Kodi Kasper on guitar, Joey on vocals, Dee on bass, Denis on the second guitar, and James on drums, South of Salem has been making waves in the music scene since its formation in 2019. Their journey, however, stretches further back, as the band members have been playing together for a decade. Their music, a unique amalgamation of classic rock influences like AC/DC and modern heavy death metal, often draws lyrical inspiration from horror movies.

Promoting ‘Death of the Party’

The upcoming O2 Academy concert will also serve as a platform for South of Salem to promote their sophomore album, ‘Death of the Party.’ The band aspires to secure a spot in the UK’s top 40 with this new release. Their debut album, ‘The Sinner Takes It All,’ was released in 2020, and they have successfully completed a UK tour that included nine sold-out venues.

A Band with a Mission

South of Salem’s commitment to their craft extends beyond creating music and performing live. During lockdown, they released a song and video to raise awareness about suicide, underlining their social responsibility. Their most streamed song, ‘A Cold Day in Hell‘, has surpassed a million streams, reflecting the band’s growing popularity. With a dream of earning a living from their music, South of Salem is relentlessly working towards making this a reality. Fans can find information about upcoming shows and pre-order tickets on the band’s official website.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

