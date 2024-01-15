en English
Arts & Entertainment

South Korea’s Classical Music Scene: A Symphony of Innovation and Tradition in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
South Korea's Classical Music Scene: A Symphony of Innovation and Tradition in 2024

2023 marked a pivotal year for South Korea’s classical music scene, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Significant local orchestras and star performers are poised to continue their upward trajectory, featuring new artistic directors, innovative programming, and the promise of enthralling performances.

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra: New Direction, New Excitement

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) has ushered in a new era under the baton of Jaap van Zweden, the former conductor of the New York Philharmonic. His tenure has begun on a high note, with inauguration concerts featuring pianist Lim Yun-chan selling out swiftly. With a lineup of renowned symphonies scheduled for the season, the SPO is geared to captivate audiences with its fresh sound.

Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra: An Array of Classics

Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra, now helmed by Kim Sun-wook, has an exciting season ahead. Concertgoers can look forward to performances of works by classical giants such as Brahms, Mahler, Beethoven, and Richard Strauss.

Korean National Symphony Orchestra & KBS Symphony Orchestra: Continuing Traditions

The Korean National Symphony Orchestra (KNSO) enters its third year with David Reiland, with a focus on French and Russian composers. In addition to presenting a diverse repertoire, the KNSO continues its mission to develop future conductors. The KBS Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Pietari Inkinen, plans to challenge its musicians and audiences alike with complex pieces like Strauss’ ‘Alpine Symphony’ and Respighi’s ‘Roman Trilogy’. The orchestra will also celebrate a significant milestone – its 800th concert in March.

International Orchestras: Global Sounds on Korean Stage

In addition to its local orchestras, South Korea will also welcome international orchestras in 2024. The New York Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, under new artistic director Simon Rattle, are among the esteemed ensembles scheduled to perform. Notably, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra will undertake an ambitious tour covering all nine Beethoven symphonies in October.

In another highlight, Wilson Ng, former associate conductor of the Seoul Philharmonic, will lead his current ensemble, the Hankyung Arte Philharmonic, to the Hong Kong Arts Festival in March, further cementing South Korea’s global presence in the world of classical music.

Arts & Entertainment Music South Korea
