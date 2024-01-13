en English
Arts & Entertainment

South Indian Rap Artist Irfana Marks Bold Evolution with New Single ‘London Dry’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
Def Jam Recordings India has launched a new single, ‘London Dry,’ by the emerging South Indian rap artist, Irfana. This thunderous track, produced in collaboration with celebrated record producer, Zero Chill, signifies Irfana’s second outing with the label and a bold stride in her musical journey.

Packing a Punch with ‘London Dry’

Described as punchy, aggressive, and unapologetic, ‘London Dry’ embodies Irfana’s audacious approach to rap music. The artist herself views the single as her most intrepid work to date, signaling a fearless resolve to upend the prevailing norms within the genre.

Trailblazing the South Indian Rap Scene

Rooted in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, Irfana carries the unique distinction of being the first female signee at Def Jam Recordings India. Her musical journey took flight with her debut single ‘Southside Menace,’ launched in April 2022 under Universal Music India. This debut showcased her adeptness at traversing different rap sub-genres.

Amplifying Her Stand with ‘London Dry’

With ‘London Dry,’ Irfana sets out to cement her standing as a pioneering force in South India’s rap landscape. She aspires to earn applause from her audience for this venture and her future endeavors, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

