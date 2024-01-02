en English
Arts & Entertainment

South Indian Cinema: Rajamouli Stands with Japan, ‘VidaaMuyarchi’ Progresses, and Pre-release Rumors Swirl

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
In the heart of the South Indian cinema industry, a flurry of excitement centers around the latest developments. The unfolding narrative includes famed director SS Rajamouli’s public show of support for Japan in the aftermath of a recent earthquake, the fast-paced shooting of the film ‘VidaaMuyarchi’ at an international location, and intriguing rumors about the movie’s pre-release business thriving.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Solidarity with Japan

The director, revered for his work on the blockbuster ‘RRR’, took to social media to express his solidarity with Japan. His message, resonating deeply within and beyond the film industry, echoed the strength of human connection in challenging times.

On-Location with ‘VidaaMuyarchi’

Elsewhere, the highly anticipated film ‘VidaaMuyarchi’ is making strides in its production. The relentless pace of filming at an undisclosed international location hints at the ambitious vision of the creators. This project, shrouded in as much secrecy as anticipation, is setting the stage for a remarkable cinematic event.

The Buzz of Pre-Release Business

Adding to the industry’s fervor, rumors are swirling about ‘VidaaMuyarchi’s pre-release business performance. Speculation is rife, with names of luminaries such as Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Dhanush, and Sivakarthikeyan linked to the film. The buzz suggests a massive pre-release business, with the movie set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The film’s rumored director, Venkat Prabhu, adds another layer of intrigue to this unfolding narrative.

These developments, while contributing to the day’s crucial information regarding the South Indian film sector, also underscore the industry’s unwavering dynamism. As each story unfolds, they continue to shape the vibrant tapestry of South Indian cinema.

