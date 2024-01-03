en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

South Indian Cinema Buzzes: ‘Saindhav’ Trailer Drops, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Details Surface

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
South Indian Cinema Buzzes: ‘Saindhav’ Trailer Drops, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Details Surface

The realm of South Indian cinema is abuzz with anticipation as two key updates emerge. First, the long-awaited trailer of Daggubati Venkatesh’s latest film ‘Saindhav’ has dropped, garnering a warm response from fans. Known for his captivating performances, Venkatesh is set to enchant the audience once again with this fresh venture. The release of the trailer has heightened expectations for the film’s release among his followers.

‘Saindhav’ – A Tale of Conviction and Perseverance

The theatrical trailer for Venkatesh’s milestone 75th film ‘Saindhav’ has been released. The plot revolves around a father’s journey to save his daughter, diagnosed with a rare disease. The trailer hints at intense action and poignant father-daughter moments. Venkatesh, as SaiKo, shoulders the film, conveying the struggle and determination of the protagonist effectively.

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, ‘Saindhav’ is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Alongside Venkatesh, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Baby Ssara, and Jayaprakash. Siddiqui’s debut in Telugu cinema, where he has dubbed his lines, adds to the film’s appeal.

The trailer showcases Saindhav (Venkatesh) sharing heartwarming moments with his family before their lives take a devastating turn. Their daughter is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, requiring a costly injection. Saindhav, dealing with his dark past and old rivals, especially the ruthless Vikas Malik (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), must raise these funds. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, competing fiercely at the box office in the Telugu states.

Venkatesh Daggubati – A Dual Commitment

Simultaneously, it is also reported that Venkatesh is gearing up for the second season of the high-octane action thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’, an adaptation of the popular American series, ‘Ray Donovan’. The series stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, further showcasing the actor’s versatility and commitments.

In the second significant update, details about Mahesh Babu’s Sankaranti release ‘Guntur Kaaram’ have emerged. While specific details remain undisclosed, this update has generated interest and contributes to the buzz surrounding festive season releases in the South Indian film industry. Both updates underscore the dynamic nature of South Indian cinema, indicating that fans can look forward to these upcoming releases.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Defies Seasons, Continues to Top Charts

By BNN Correspondents

Speculations Rise Around Metroid Prime 4's Release on Nintendo's 'Switch 2'

By Salman Khan

Maroon 5 Teases New Music in 2024: A New Album on the Horizon?

By BNN Correspondents

Helen Knott's 'Becoming a Matriarch': An Intimate Journey of Grief, Identity, and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

XCOM Director Jake Solomon's Fascination for Life Simulation Games ...
@Gaming · 3 mins
XCOM Director Jake Solomon's Fascination for Life Simulation Games ...
heart comment 0
Serpil Yeter’s ‘See Another’: An Artistic Journey through Istanbul’s Markets

By BNN Correspondents

Serpil Yeter's 'See Another': An Artistic Journey through Istanbul's Markets
Nigerian Actor Mike Ezu Wows with Fluent Twi; Michael Blackson Returns to Roots

By BNN Correspondents

Nigerian Actor Mike Ezu Wows with Fluent Twi; Michael Blackson Returns to Roots
Salman Khan Dives into History with ‘Bull’: A Retelling of Operation Cactus

By BNN Correspondents

Salman Khan Dives into History with 'Bull': A Retelling of Operation Cactus
Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India

By Salman Khan

Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
16 seconds
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
30 seconds
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
53 seconds
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
56 seconds
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
1 min
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
1 min
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
2 mins
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
2 mins
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
2 mins
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app