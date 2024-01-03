South Indian Cinema Buzzes: ‘Saindhav’ Trailer Drops, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Details Surface

The realm of South Indian cinema is abuzz with anticipation as two key updates emerge. First, the long-awaited trailer of Daggubati Venkatesh’s latest film ‘Saindhav’ has dropped, garnering a warm response from fans. Known for his captivating performances, Venkatesh is set to enchant the audience once again with this fresh venture. The release of the trailer has heightened expectations for the film’s release among his followers.

‘Saindhav’ – A Tale of Conviction and Perseverance

The theatrical trailer for Venkatesh’s milestone 75th film ‘Saindhav’ has been released. The plot revolves around a father’s journey to save his daughter, diagnosed with a rare disease. The trailer hints at intense action and poignant father-daughter moments. Venkatesh, as SaiKo, shoulders the film, conveying the struggle and determination of the protagonist effectively.

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, ‘Saindhav’ is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Alongside Venkatesh, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Baby Ssara, and Jayaprakash. Siddiqui’s debut in Telugu cinema, where he has dubbed his lines, adds to the film’s appeal.

The trailer showcases Saindhav (Venkatesh) sharing heartwarming moments with his family before their lives take a devastating turn. Their daughter is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, requiring a costly injection. Saindhav, dealing with his dark past and old rivals, especially the ruthless Vikas Malik (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), must raise these funds. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, competing fiercely at the box office in the Telugu states.

Venkatesh Daggubati – A Dual Commitment

Simultaneously, it is also reported that Venkatesh is gearing up for the second season of the high-octane action thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’, an adaptation of the popular American series, ‘Ray Donovan’. The series stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, further showcasing the actor’s versatility and commitments.

In the second significant update, details about Mahesh Babu’s Sankaranti release ‘Guntur Kaaram’ have emerged. While specific details remain undisclosed, this update has generated interest and contributes to the buzz surrounding festive season releases in the South Indian film industry. Both updates underscore the dynamic nature of South Indian cinema, indicating that fans can look forward to these upcoming releases.