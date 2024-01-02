South Carolina’s Music Scene: A Power-Packed Lineup for 2024

South Carolina’s vibrant music scene is set to sparkle in 2024 with a lineup of legendary and contemporary artists all set to perform in the Upstate region. The stage is set, the lights are primed, and the air is buzzing with anticipation as music connoisseurs get ready for a year filled with rhythm, melody, and harmony.

The Grand Opening

The opening act is nothing short of grandeur with iconic acts like Journey and Toto kick-starting the concert season on February 14, 2024, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena with their ‘Journey 2024 Freedom Tour’. The month of love will also witness performances by Lee Brice and Andrea Bocelli, paired with The Greenville Symphony Orchestra at The Peace Center and Bon Secours Wellness Arena, respectively. Disturbed and Stevie Nicks are also set to grace the same venue in February, with Dan + Shay making a stop on the leap day.

Spring Performances

As winter turns to spring, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will merge their musical prowess during ‘The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour’ with a stop in Greenville. May will witness the Bon Secours Wellness Arena feature Zach Bryan, Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce, and the return of Staind and Seether on ‘The Tailgate Tour’.

Summer Festivities

As summer heat takes over, the ‘Rock the Country music festival’ is set to bring some chill vibes featuring Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, among others, to the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Park. Blink-182 will also make a visit on their ‘The One More Time Tour’. In August, the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia will resonate with Hootie and the Blowfish tunes during their ‘Summer Camp with Trucks Tour’.

This rich tapestry of musical talent, spanning various genres and generations, makes 2024 a landmark year for South Carolina’s concert scene. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for these must-see events and stay tuned for any additional acts that might be announced.