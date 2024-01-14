South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy

South Australia is setting the stage for a vibrant future of arts, culture, and creativity. The state government has declared its intention to craft a new policy to foster long-term growth and innovation in these fields. This strategic shift is not an isolated move but stems from a deeply-rooted commitment to the arts, a commitment that has been exemplified by figures like the former Premier, Don Dunstan.

Arts and Culture: An Economic Powerhouse

The arts, culture, and creative sector are more than just aesthetic pursuits in South Australia; they represent a significant economic driver. With more than 10,000 creative businesses in the state, employing over 15,000 individuals, the sector contributes an impressive $1.8 billion to the economy. This policy initiative seeks to further amplify these numbers by laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and innovation.

Community Involvement: Crafting the Future Together

Unlike top-down policy framing, the government is actively seeking public input in shaping this new policy. The plan is to incorporate insights from the local community and industry professionals gathered through consultations, online surveys, workshops, and a town hall meeting. This participatory approach underlines the belief that the arts are integral to daily life in South Australia, nourishing mental health, community connection, and innovation across industries.

‘Creating for the Future’: A Discussion Starter

To initiate this process, the government has released a discussion paper titled ‘Creating for the Future.’ The document poses critical questions for stakeholders to address, thereby facilitating a structured and focused conversation on the future of the state’s arts and culture sector. This open invitation for input reflects the government’s belief in the power of democratic, stakeholder-led decision making.

In this journey of shaping an enriched cultural landscape, the government of South Australia is not just focusing on the present. It is crafting a vision for the future, a vision that ensures the state’s identity, liveability, and prosperity are all tied to the vibrancy and vitality of its arts, culture, and creative sector. The new policy, slated for unveiling in mid-2024, is a testament to this vision.