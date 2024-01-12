South African Reality Show Uthando Nes'thembu Returns for Season 7

The much-anticipated return of the South African family reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu, for its seventh season, has been confirmed. The show, which offers a unique and intimate portrayal of businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives, is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on Thursday, 25 January, at 20:00.

Anticipation Builds for the New Season

Fans of the show, both in South Africa and beyond, have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Mseleku family for a new season. The excitement was palpable on social media, with viewers expressing their support and anticipation for the upcoming episodes. Mseleku himself took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support from fans and acknowledge the blessings upon his family.

Expanding the Mseleku Family's Presence on Television

In addition to the main show, the Mseleku family expanded their presence on television with a spin-off show titled Izingane zeS'thembu, which features Mseleku's older children. This show provided viewers with an in-depth look into the lives of the children, adding another layer to the family's story.

An Epic Comeback Teased

Mzansi Magic teased fans with the promise of an 'epic comeback' for the new season. As the show continues to break boundaries by exploring the dynamics of a modern polygamous relationship, this season is expected to delve deeper into the family's dynamics, tradition, and unity.