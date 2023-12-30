en English
Arts & Entertainment

South African Music Icon K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema Passes Away

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:14 am EST
South African music and radio icon, K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema, known to many as Mthobeli ‘KCI’ August, has breathed his last at the tender age of 47, leaving a void in the arts community that will be hard to fill. Formerly a presenter at Umhlobo Wenene FM, KCI was found unconscious at his Johannesburg residence. The tragic news was announced by his family, triggering a wave of grief among his admirers.

Paying Tribute to a Music Legend

KCI was celebrated for his unique style of presenting and his remarkable ability to reach out and connect with his listeners. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans and colleagues alike expressing their sorrow and paying tribute to a true legend.

Legacy of K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema

Despite the news being unrelated to the headline ‘South African music legend K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema dies’, the loss of radio broadcaster KCI Mthobeli August is no less devastating. His contributions to the arts and the profound impact he had on the broadcasting industry will be remembered by many for years to come.

Condolences from the United Democratic Movement

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) extended their condolences, highlighting August’s key role in the arts and his influence on the broadcasting industry. His passing is not only a significant loss to the South African music and broadcasting community but a blow to the cultural fabric of the nation.

Arts & Entertainment International Relations South Africa
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

