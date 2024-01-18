South African Gospel Legend Dr Kenny Makweng Passes Away at 54

South Africa’s gospel industry is mourning the loss of a legend, Dr Kenny Makweng, who passed away at 54. The prominent Limpopo artist was known for his inspiring songs like “Ka La Ntate” and “Lengeloi Laka.”

Makweng’s Illness and Passing

Dr Makweng was hospitalized two weeks ago following a stroke. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, his condition progressively deteriorated. His management team confirmed the sad news, stating his passing followed a brief illness. The announcement has left fans and the music community in a state of shock and grief.

A Stalwart in South Africa’s Gospel Industry

Originally from Dennilton in Limpopo, Makweng was an influential figure in the region’s music scene. His 27-year career saw collaborations with music giants, such as Oleseng Shuping and Nkosana, and the formation of groups like Bafana Ba Mmino and Kenny with Friends. Makweng’s music was not just popular but also spiritually uplifting, making him a respected figure in the industry.

Final Farewell to the Gospel Legend

Plans for the funeral and memorial service are underway, with details to be shared by Kennymak Productions soon. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, appreciating prayers and support from fans and the community. Fellow artists and gospel music fans have been sending heartfelt condolences, signifying the widespread impact of Dr Makweng’s work.

As the music industry comes to terms with the loss, Dr Makweng’s legacy lives on in his music. His contributions to South Africa’s gospel scene will be remembered, and he will continue to inspire through his soul-stirring songs.