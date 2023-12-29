en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

South Africa Mourns the Passing of Arts Icon Mbongeni Ngema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
South Africa Mourns the Passing of Arts Icon Mbongeni Ngema

The world of art and culture sheds a tear for the loss of a luminary, Mbongeni Ngema. A celebrated South African figure, Ngema’s talents as a musician, composer, playwright, and choreographer brought him numerous accolades and recognition. His works, often reflecting the social and political landscapes of South Africa, resonated with many and earned him a prestigious place in South African history.

Unraveling Ngema’s Legacy

Ngema passed away at 68 in a tragic car accident, leaving a gaping hole in the heart of South Africa’s art and culture landscape. His most significant work, the globally celebrated musical Sarafina, explored the oppressive apartheid era, touching and moving audiences around the world. However, the legacy of this multifaceted artist isn’t just his creative genius. Ngema’s past is also tainted with allegations of gender-based violence, casting a long shadow over his contributions.

South Africa Mourns its Icon

Despite the controversy surrounding his past, Ngema’s death has sent shockwaves across South Africa. Mourners are gathering at his home, paying respects to the theatre maker, musician, and artist who left an indelible mark on their lives. Tributes have been pouring in from various sectors, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ruling African National Congress party, and the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Preserving the Duality of Ngema’s Legacy

While South Africa mourns Ngema’s passing, it also grapples with the duality of his legacy. There are calls for parallel platforms to engage with Ngema’s legacy, acknowledging both his artistic contributions and his flaws. It’s a delicate balance between celebrating Ngema’s artistic legacy and acknowledging the impact of his actions on his victims. In the end, Ngema’s life and work serve as a stark reminder of the intertwined complexity of genius and humanity.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' Leads Box Office, 'Aquaman' Falters

By Nimrah Khatoon

Gary Oldman Critiques His 'Harry Potter' Performance: A Reflective Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

2024's Fashion Forecast: Underwear as Trousers

By BNN Correspondents

Hip Hop Powerhouse Nasty C Set to Electrify Illusionz Club, Lilongwe

By Geeta Pillai

Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 16 mins
Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Breakups, Collaborations, and Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Breakups, Collaborations, and Controversies
Artist’s Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Artist's Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park
Malaika Arora’s Comments Spark Marriage Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

Malaika Arora's Comments Spark Marriage Speculation
BlackPink’s Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

By BNN Correspondents

BlackPink's Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
54 seconds
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer's
2 mins
Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer's
Controversy Surrounds James Daly's Remark on 'Crap Parents' in Bury
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds James Daly's Remark on 'Crap Parents' in Bury
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
4 mins
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
5 mins
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
5 mins
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi's Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax
6 mins
The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi's Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax
E-Sports To Be Integrated Into The Olympics, Announces IOC President
6 mins
E-Sports To Be Integrated Into The Olympics, Announces IOC President
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
8 mins
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
41 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app