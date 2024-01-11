en English
Arts & Entertainment

South Africa Gears Up for ‘Coming to America’ Sequel Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
South Africa Gears Up for 'Coming to America' Sequel Release

In a blend of nostalgia and new-age cinema, South Africa is bracing for the nationwide release of the sequel, ‘Coming to America’. The film, which will be available globally on Amazon Prime Video in March, is creating a buzz with a unique interactive fan experience. As a part of the promotional activities, fans are given an opportunity to pose on the revered Zamundan thrones that have been strategically stationed across the country.

Star-Studded Cast Returns with New Additions

The sequel brings back cherished memories as it features the return of the original cast members. The film wouldn’t be complete without the comedic genius of Eddie Murphy, the commanding voice of James Earl Jones, the charming Shari Heasley, and the versatile Arsenio Hall. The sequel also introduces fresh faces to the franchise, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, and Teyana Taylor. Adding a local touch to the global film is South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Promotional Events and Engagement

To keep the fervor alive, the film’s promotional events are designed to bring fans closer to the world of Zamunda. The interactive fan experience is seen as a unique way of engaging with the audience and giving them a taste of the movie’s regal aura. The anticipation for the film is further heightened by the release of the trailer, which gives a sneak peek into the grandeur and humor that awaits the audience.

Coming to America: A Cultural Icon

The original ‘Coming to America’, released in 1988, was more than just a film. It was a cultural icon that resonated with audiences worldwide with its portrayal of African royalty and the comedic exploration of cultural differences. The sequel promises to revive that spirit, blending the old with the new, and generating a fresh wave of anticipation among fans.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

