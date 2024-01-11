en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

South Africa Bids Farewell to Renowned Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
South Africa Bids Farewell to Renowned Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

The world bid farewell to Dr. Peter Magubane, a renowned South African photojournalist, at a funeral service held at Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg. The 91-year-old, celebrated for his profound contribution to documenting the pains of apartheid through his powerful photographic work, left an indelible mark on South Africa’s history.

Magubane: A Soldier on the Front Line of Injustice Struggle

Magubane was more than just a photojournalist; he was a soldier on the front line, fighting against racial prejudice through his lens. His captivating images, telling the tale of South Africa’s struggle for justice, have made him an integral part of the nation’s historical narrative. The funeral service drew a crowd of friends, family, and admirers who joined together to pay their respects to the late photographer. These included President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki.

During the service, Magubane’s daughter, Fikile Magubane, shared personal anecdotes about her father’s fearlessness and determination to capture significant moments in the fight against apartheid. His work, which often led to his arrest and solitary confinement, was not merely a profession but a form of resistance against an oppressive regime. Fellow attendees, including actor John Kani and other media personalities, paid tribute to the significant impact Magubane’s photographs had on countless individuals during apartheid.

A Tribute to magubane’s Work

The Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed its deep appreciation for Magubane’s body of work, recognizing its historical and artistic significance. His photographs, an invaluable part of South Africa’s cultural heritage, will continue to inspire and educate future generations about the country’s turbulent past. The service concluded with a touching tribute from fellow photographers, who, in a poignant moment, clicked away at their shutters in front of Magubane’s casket, honoring the man who used his camera as a weapon against injustice.

0
Arts & Entertainment History South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 mins ago
Belle Mariano Set to Launch New Album 'Solemn': A Testament to her Evolving Artistry
Filipina sensation Belle Mariano is gearing up to dazzle her fans with the launch of her new album ‘Solemn.’ The event, announced by ABS-CBN, is set to unfold on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the SM North Edsa Skydome. The actress-turned-singer, who has smoothly transitioned to a dual career, has not only carved
Belle Mariano Set to Launch New Album 'Solemn': A Testament to her Evolving Artistry
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
20 mins ago
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
29 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal's Traditional Crafts
16 mins ago
Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal's Traditional Crafts
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
17 mins ago
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
19 mins ago
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
2 mins
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
4 mins
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
4 mins
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
5 mins
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
5 mins
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
6 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
6 mins
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
7 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
7 mins
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
50 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app