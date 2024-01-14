SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works

The SoundOn Festival, an initiative by San Diego New Music, recently unveiled a plethora of contemporary chamber compositions during its three-day event, shining a spotlight on the creative diversity in the field. The second night of the festival, hosted at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla, was a veritable symphony of innovative sounds, delivered by the resident ensemble NOISE and other accomplished musicians.

Unveiling the Night’s Repertoire

The evening commenced with Katherine Balch’s “musica spolia,” a cleverly constructed piece that weaves historical musical snippets into a fresh and intriguing context. This was followed by Yan Ee Toh’s “Iridescent Shadows,” a richly detailed flute and bass clarinet duo that was as expressive as it was intricate.

Franklin Cox, a stalwart contributor to San Diego New Music, graced the stage with his own “Pedagogical Etude in F-sharp Minor” on solo cello, further premiering his “Duet for Bass Flute and Cello.” Pianist Christopher Adler lent his expertise to the world premiere of Adam Greene’s “Multiplicity,” a complex composition inspired by the literary brilliance of Italo Calvino.

Wrapping up the Evening

The night was drawn to a close with Adam Borecki’s “Scorpio,” a dynamic and playful composition that served as the perfect finale to an evening of diverse musical explorations. The SoundOn Festival is a prime example of San Diego New Music’s unwavering commitment to introducing challenging, sophisticated new works in an ambiance of warm reception.