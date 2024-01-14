en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works

The SoundOn Festival, an initiative by San Diego New Music, recently unveiled a plethora of contemporary chamber compositions during its three-day event, shining a spotlight on the creative diversity in the field. The second night of the festival, hosted at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla, was a veritable symphony of innovative sounds, delivered by the resident ensemble NOISE and other accomplished musicians.

Unveiling the Night’s Repertoire

The evening commenced with Katherine Balch’s “musica spolia,” a cleverly constructed piece that weaves historical musical snippets into a fresh and intriguing context. This was followed by Yan Ee Toh’s “Iridescent Shadows,” a richly detailed flute and bass clarinet duo that was as expressive as it was intricate.

Franklin Cox, a stalwart contributor to San Diego New Music, graced the stage with his own “Pedagogical Etude in F-sharp Minor” on solo cello, further premiering his “Duet for Bass Flute and Cello.” Pianist Christopher Adler lent his expertise to the world premiere of Adam Greene’s “Multiplicity,” a complex composition inspired by the literary brilliance of Italo Calvino.

Wrapping up the Evening

The night was drawn to a close with Adam Borecki’s “Scorpio,” a dynamic and playful composition that served as the perfect finale to an evening of diverse musical explorations. The SoundOn Festival is a prime example of San Diego New Music’s unwavering commitment to introducing challenging, sophisticated new works in an ambiance of warm reception.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
20 mins ago
The Office Revival: Balancing Nostalgia and Innovation
The potential revival of the iconic television comedy “The Office” has generated significant interest and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike. Greg Daniels, the creator of the American version of the mockumentary, is reportedly working on a “new take” on the series, which has sparked both excitement and apprehension. Daniels has expressed reluctance towards
The Office Revival: Balancing Nostalgia and Innovation
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
40 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
Alex Wolff Remembers Late Actor Angus Cloud: A Tribute to Talent and Authenticity
41 mins ago
Alex Wolff Remembers Late Actor Angus Cloud: A Tribute to Talent and Authenticity
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
36 mins ago
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
38 mins ago
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
38 mins ago
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
36 mins
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
36 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
37 mins
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
37 mins
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
37 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
37 mins
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
37 mins
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
37 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
37 mins
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
36 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
41 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
7 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
10 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
11 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
18 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app