Soul Siren Nina Gears Up for Pre-Valentine Concert 'Only Nina'

With the season of love just around the corner, Filipino singer Nina, fondly known as the Soul Siren, is all set to enthrall audiences with her pre-Valentine concert titled 'Only Nina' slated for February 9 in Cebu City. The concert will be held at the iconic Waterfront Hotel and is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of audiences, including couples in love, hopeful singles, and even those nursing a broken heart.

Musical Treat Awaiting Fans

Attendees can look forward to a melange of love songs that have been thoughtfully selected to resonate with the romantic season. In addition to Nina's classic hits, the audience will also be treated to new tracks and unique arrangements that the 'Soul Siren' has been painstakingly working on recently. Despite not having released a new album in the recent past, Nina has been busy trying to discover a timeless sound that wouldn't quickly fade into oblivion. She aims to create songs that possess a classic appeal and will continue to tug at the heartstrings of listeners for many years to come.

Collaboration with US-based Producers

Nina has also been collaborating with US-based producers to bring this new sound to life. Although this project has not yet received an official stamp of approval for release, it is indicative of Nina's ceaseless efforts to experiment with her music and keep her fans engaged with fresh content.

Rediscovering Her Voice

Interestingly, it is not just Nina's music that is undergoing a transformation. The singer herself is exuding a renewed vitality and confidence in her performances, particularly noticeable in her rendition of songs with her signature 'whistle tone' on the popular show 'ASAP Natin 'To.' Nina credits the pandemic period for giving her the chance to rediscover her voice and refine her vocal techniques. She has been working on perfecting her whistle tone, ensuring she can hit those high notes effortlessly and without strain, much to the delight of her fans.