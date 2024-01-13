Soul Brothers’ Scelo Ndlela Laid to Rest: A Final Farewell to A Music Legend

In the cool shade of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, a stalwart of South African music, Scelo Ndlela, found his eternal rest. The 65-year-old member of the Soul Brothers band was bid his final farewell on Saturday, January 13, surrounded by numerous family members, friends, and fans.

Reminiscing the Musical Maestro

Amidst the sorrow, there was gratitude for the life and legacy of the musician. Sibongile Ndlela, a family member, voiced the family’s grief and appreciation for the role that Scelo played in their lives. He was not just a musician, he was a pillar of strength, a guiding light, a friend, and above all else, a family man.

A Son’s Tribute to His Father

Sandile Ndlela, Scelo’s son, spoke of the complexity of being the offspring of a celebrity. He mourned his father’s passing while acknowledging the delicate balance of his father’s attention, divided between family and fans. Despite the challenges, he emphasized the warmth, love, and guidance his father provided.

A Musical Brotherhood

Renowned maskandi singer, Bheki ‘Ihhashi Elimhlophe’ Ngcobo, a long-time friend and collaborator, shared his heartfelt memories of Scelo. The pair’s friendship was not just rooted in music but in mutual respect and admiration. Their bond, painted with tunes and lyrics, was a testament to their shared journey in the music industry. Scelo was hailed as a humble, respectful, and talented individual who left an indelible mark in the hearts of many.

The echoes of Scelo’s music will continue to resonate in the music industry and the hearts of his loved ones. His legacy, cemented in his songs and imprinted in the memories of those who knew him, will endure.