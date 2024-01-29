Sotheby's Auctions Individual Poem for Bitcoin: A Milestone for Digital Poetry

An extraordinary event unfolded at Sotheby's auction house recently as it witnessed the sale of a remarkable piece of literary art. The poem titled 'Cord' by acclaimed poet Ana Maria Caballero was auctioned off for 0.28 Bitcoin, equivalent to $11,430. This sale was part of the 'Natively Digital' auction, an event dedicated to the showcasing and sale of Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions, similar to NFTs.

Historic Milestone in Poetry and Digital Art

This event marks a historic milestone in both the literary and digital art community. 'Cord' stands out as the first individual poem ever to be auctioned by Sotheby's, excluding manuscripts and books. The buyer of this unique piece of art also received a signed print of the poem, adding to its value and significance.

Ana Maria Caballero: A Visionary in Digital Poetry

Ana Maria Caballero, a co-founder of theVerseverse digital poetry and NFT gallery, views the sale as an acknowledgment of the intrinsic value of written poetry in the digital era. The poem 'Cord', which delves into the theme of motherhood, is written in the intricate poetic form known as a villanelle. This poem is set to be featured in Caballero's upcoming book, titled 'Mammal'.

Natively Digital: A Platform for Notable Digital Artists

The 'Natively Digital' auction also showcased works from other notable artists. One of the highlights was the 'Quantum Cats' collection, which sold for a staggering sum of over $250,000. Caballero's work often explores themes such as the influence of biology on cultural rituals and the realities of motherhood, thereby challenging traditional narratives. Her illustrious career is adorned with prestigious awards like the Beverly International and José Manuel Arango National Poetry Prizes.

In a previous collaboration, Caballero's gallery, theVerseverse, teamed up with the Fahey/Klein Gallery to present an exhibition that paired Allen Ginsberg's photographs with AI-generated poetry. This innovative approach sparked a variety of responses from the poetry community, further cementing Caballero's position as a trailblazer in the realm of digital poetry.