Sota Sugahara's '500 Million Year Button' Finds New Home on YouTube's 'It's Now' Channel

The unassuming manga series 'Minna no Tonio-chan' by Sota Sugahara, houses a gem of a short story titled '5-Oku-Nen Button ~Sugahara Sota no Short Short~', internationally known as '500 Million Year Button - Sota Sugahara's Short Shorts'. Despite making its anime debut on July 14th, 2022, it has remained relatively unknown on the global stage, with no streaming services outside of Japan picking it up. However, this is set to change as the 'It's Now' anime channel on YouTube has announced plans to stream the series, although specific release details are yet to be revealed.

Sota Sugahara: A One-Man Show

Sota Sugahara, the creator of the 'Minna no Tonio-chan' manga series, has embraced multiple roles for this anime adaptation. He has handled everything from writing and directing to character design, putting his unique stamp on every aspect of the project. However, he has not been alone in this endeavor. Collaborators have contributed significantly to the opening and closing sequences and the music, adding their creative touches to the anime.

The Engrossing Plot of '500 Million Year Button'

The '500 Million Year Button' presents an intriguing premise. It revolves around a button that offers a million yen in exchange for spending 500 million years in solitude in an empty space. To make the deal even more tantalizing, the memory of the time spent in isolation is erased once the period ends. This narrative follows the lives of three siblings—5-year-old Tonio, 14-year-old Jaibi, and 17-year-old Suneko. The trio contemplates using the button to pay for their father's hospital treatment, pushing the boundaries of sacrifice and love.

The Anime's Journey to International Streaming

Despite the anime adaptation of the '500 Million Year Button' making its debut in mid-2022, it did not garner much attention internationally. That, however, is set to change with the 'It's Now' anime channel on YouTube planning to stream the series. This move is expected to introduce the unique narrative and compelling characters to a broader audience, potentially paving the way for the anime's global recognition.