Sophie Wilde: From 'Talk to Me' to BAFTA Nominee

On the heels of a breakout performance in the horror film 'Talk to Me,' Sydney-based actress Sophie Wilde, 26, has seen her career catapult into the limelight. The film, directed by first-time filmmakers and produced on a shoestring budget during the Adelaide lockdown, became an unexpected box office sensation, making it A24's most profitable horror flick to date. Wilde's gripping portrayal in the movie has now earned her a nomination for the prestigious BAFTA EE Rising Star.

Sophie Wilde: Embodying Character Over Emotional Recall

Wilde, renowned for her ability to channel deep emotions on-screen, has recently focused on playing darker characters, from a possessed teenager to a vanished girl in London. Still, her hallmark remains her expressive eyes, a feature directors find mesmerizing. Despite a personal trauma of surviving a lethal avalanche in the Himalayas with her father in 2014, Wilde no longer relies on emotional recall in her acting technique. Instead, her focus is on embodying the character, a skill that has earned her widespread critical acclaim.

A Look at Wilde's Diverse Career and Upcoming Projects

Wilde's acting prowess isn't confined to horror. Her previous roles span hit Netflix series like 'Everything Now' and the adaptation of 'Boy Swallows Universe.' Currently, Wilde is in New York, working on an A24 erotic thriller, 'Babygirl,' where she stars alongside Nicole Kidman. Wilde beams when speaking of her excitement and admiration for Kidman, indicating a new chapter in her blossoming career.

'Talk to Me': A Different Take on Australian Youth Culture

Reflecting on the success of 'Talk to Me,' Wilde highlights the film's unique perspective on Australian youth culture. The movie, despite its horror genre, offers a fresh portrayal of the Australian youth, a factor that may have contributed to its unexpected popularity. Wilde also embraces the term 'scream queen,' a nod to her standout performances in the horror genre, a testament to her diverse talent and adaptability on screen.