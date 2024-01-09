Sophie Rundle Takes Center Stage in ITV’s New Crime Drama ‘After the Flood’

ITV’s new crime drama, ‘After the Flood,’ promises to be a riveting watch with its suspenseful opening scenes. The series, scheduled to premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, January 8 at 9 pm, showcases the talents of acclaimed actors Sophie Rundle and Philip Glenister.

Unraveling a Mystery in a Flooded Car Park

The story centers on a pregnant police constable, Jo Marshall, portrayed by Sophie Rundle, who encounters a dead man in an elevator within a submerged car park. While the initial police hypothesis points towards the victim being trapped by the rising waters, Jo harbors suspicions that there’s more to the death than what appears on the surface. Her relentless pursuit of the truth sets her on a course that will profoundly change her life.

A Sterling Cast and Acclaimed Screenwriter

Joining Rundle in the cast is Philip Glenister, widely recognized for his roles in productions such as ‘Life on Mars’ and ‘Calendar Girls.’ The script for the series is written by acclaimed writer Mick Ford, who has previously worked on popular shows like ‘Stay Close’ and ‘Ashes to Ashes.’

Anticipation for the Weekly Release

‘After the Flood’ is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances. The series is slated for a total of eight episodes, which will be released weekly, adding to the anticipation and excitement among viewers.