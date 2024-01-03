Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors

Renowned guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has announced her engagement to long-time partner, Christopher Painter. The news was shared via Instagram, with pictures showing Lloyd displaying an engagement ring, standing on a picturesque beach in Jamaica. However, the couple has refrained from disclosing a wedding date.

A Scandal, Rumors, and Denial

The announcement of the engagement follows a wave of rumors suggesting an affair between Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), with whom she had been touring. The rumors originated after actress Megan Fox, MGK’s partner, made a cryptic post about dishonesty and deleted all content from her Instagram account. However, she later clarified that there was no third-party involvement in their relationship.

Standing Strong Amidst the Storm

Representatives of Lloyd were quick to dismiss the affair allegations, labeling them as ‘baseless’ and a ‘display of poor journalism.’ Megan Fox also extended her support to Lloyd, criticizing the public’s reaction and welcoming her to the hardships of Hollywood. Despite the turmoil, it appears that Fox and MGK have reconciled, although no further details about their relationship status have been provided.