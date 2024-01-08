Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Re-enters U.K. Charts After 22 Years

A wave of nostalgia has swept over the U.K. music scene as Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 chart-topper, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor,’ makes a triumphant return to the Official U.K. Singles Chart, landing at No. 8. This marks the song’s first reappearance in the top tier after a hiatus of over two decades. The track’s unexpected revival is largely credited to its pivotal role in a memorable scene in Emerald Fennell’s dark comedy ‘Saltburn.’

Resurgence Through ‘Saltburn’

Currently making waves on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Saltburn’ has managed to rekindle public interest in ‘Murder On The Dancefloor,’ transforming it into a viral sensation. The song’s integration into a pivotal scene in the film has triggered a TikTok trend, catapulting it to its best-ever streaming week in the U.K with over 2.2 million streams.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Chart History

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ is one of the six solo top 10 hits in the U.K. by Ellis-Bextor, an artist renowned for her captivating vocals. Her first major breakthrough came with her uncredited vocal contribution to Spiller’s ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love),’ which topped the Official Chart in 2000. In addition to her single successes, Ellis-Bextor has also treated fans to five U.K. top 10 albums, solidifying her position in the music industry.

The ‘Saltburn Effect’

Another track reaping the benefits of the ‘Saltburn effect’ is the 2006 single ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’ by Mason and Princess Superstar. It has resurfaced on the Official Singles Chart at No. 40, making its first reappearance in the top 40 in 17 years. As Christmas songs make their seasonal exit, other singles have found room to ascend the charts. Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ has taken advantage of this shift, securing the No. 1 spot in its 14th week.