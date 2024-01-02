en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with ‘Saltburn’ Homage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with ‘Saltburn’ Homage

British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor welcomed the New Year with a vibrant tribute to the psychological thriller ‘Saltburn,’ choreographed to her iconic hit ‘Murder On The Dance Floor.’ The 44-year-old star took to TikTok, adorning a multicolored sequin dress and antlers, replicating actor Barry Keoghan’s dance moves from the film’s climactic scene. The video, which has garnered over 2.4 million views, was captioned, “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”

An Unexpected Revival

The 2001 dance track received an unexpected revival, landing on the global Spotify chart for the first time with 1.428 million streams, following its feature in ‘Saltburn.’ The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, has been described as a narrative about queer desire, power, and sex, with a core love story. Ellis-Bextor expressed her gratitude for the renewed attention and pride in her enduring music career.

Celebrating ‘Saltburn’

Ellis-Bextor praised ‘Saltburn’ for its clever, funny, and smart storytelling, and recommended it to her followers. She also expressed surprise and enjoyment of the scene in which her song was featured, a moment that has since become legendary. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

A Star-Studded New Year

The New Year was marked by several other high-profile moments, including a public proposal by SNL character Marcello Hernandez, a matching tattoo reveal by Holly Ramsay and her boyfriend, and various celebrity New Year’s Eve posts. Hollywood stars were spotted in Australia enjoying the summer, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was recognized for her 52-year reign, and Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac proposed to his partner as part of his New Year’s resolution. As we bid adieu to 2023, the world also took note of filmmaker and critic of Western foreign policy, Rob McElhenney’s transformation due to an allergic reaction, and streaming services announced content clear-outs to welcome the New Year.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

