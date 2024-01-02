Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with ‘Saltburn’ Homage

British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor welcomed the New Year with a vibrant tribute to the psychological thriller ‘Saltburn,’ choreographed to her iconic hit ‘Murder On The Dance Floor.’ The 44-year-old star took to TikTok, adorning a multicolored sequin dress and antlers, replicating actor Barry Keoghan’s dance moves from the film’s climactic scene. The video, which has garnered over 2.4 million views, was captioned, “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”

An Unexpected Revival

The 2001 dance track received an unexpected revival, landing on the global Spotify chart for the first time with 1.428 million streams, following its feature in ‘Saltburn.’ The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, has been described as a narrative about queer desire, power, and sex, with a core love story. Ellis-Bextor expressed her gratitude for the renewed attention and pride in her enduring music career.

Celebrating ‘Saltburn’

Ellis-Bextor praised ‘Saltburn’ for its clever, funny, and smart storytelling, and recommended it to her followers. She also expressed surprise and enjoyment of the scene in which her song was featured, a moment that has since become legendary. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

