Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Release New Album, Celebrates ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Revival

Pop diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor, celebrated for her 2001 debut album ‘Read My Lips’, has stirred the music industry with her announcement of a new album. The songstress, beloved for her eclectic fusion of pop and dance music, is once more venturing into the realm of creation, this time uniting forces with top-tier songwriters.

Revisiting Old Collaborations

Ellis-Bextor isn’t a stranger to collaboration. In her extensive music career, she has teamed up with talented artists, one of the most notable being Ed Harcourt. Together, they crafted three albums, a creative partnership that Ellis-Bextor lovingly describes as a ‘trio’. This period marked a liberating era in her songwriting journey, and she looks back on it with fondness. With her upcoming album, Ellis-Bextor plans to revisit collaborations from her early career, a move that feels like a nostalgic trip back to 2002.

Embracing New Beginnings

Despite the comfort of an established creative environment, Ellis-Bextor is enthusiastic about stepping into a new phase. Presenting fresh work after a decade-long partnership with Harcourt presents its challenges, but Ellis-Bextor is keen to embrace them. Her excitement for the new material is palpable, speaking volumes of the creative energy that’s driving her.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Resurges

Additionally, Ellis-Bextor’s iconic track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, released in 2001, has found its way back to the limelight. Featured in the thriller film ‘Saltburn’, directed by Emerald Fennell, the song has experienced a resurgence in popularity. The renewed interest in the track is something that Ellis-Bextor finds magical. It continues to resonate with audiences, both old and new, particularly during live performances, testament to its timeless appeal.