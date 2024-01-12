en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Release New Album, Celebrates ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Revival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Release New Album, Celebrates ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Revival

Pop diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor, celebrated for her 2001 debut album ‘Read My Lips’, has stirred the music industry with her announcement of a new album. The songstress, beloved for her eclectic fusion of pop and dance music, is once more venturing into the realm of creation, this time uniting forces with top-tier songwriters.

Revisiting Old Collaborations

Ellis-Bextor isn’t a stranger to collaboration. In her extensive music career, she has teamed up with talented artists, one of the most notable being Ed Harcourt. Together, they crafted three albums, a creative partnership that Ellis-Bextor lovingly describes as a ‘trio’. This period marked a liberating era in her songwriting journey, and she looks back on it with fondness. With her upcoming album, Ellis-Bextor plans to revisit collaborations from her early career, a move that feels like a nostalgic trip back to 2002.

Embracing New Beginnings

Despite the comfort of an established creative environment, Ellis-Bextor is enthusiastic about stepping into a new phase. Presenting fresh work after a decade-long partnership with Harcourt presents its challenges, but Ellis-Bextor is keen to embrace them. Her excitement for the new material is palpable, speaking volumes of the creative energy that’s driving her.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Resurges

Additionally, Ellis-Bextor’s iconic track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, released in 2001, has found its way back to the limelight. Featured in the thriller film ‘Saltburn’, directed by Emerald Fennell, the song has experienced a resurgence in popularity. The renewed interest in the track is something that Ellis-Bextor finds magical. It continues to resonate with audiences, both old and new, particularly during live performances, testament to its timeless appeal.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, is ready to write a new chapter in his illustrious career. He has inked a significant deal with Warner Bros. (WBD), under which he will produce and star in upcoming movies. Notably, this development comes in the wake of his strained relationship with Paramount Pictures, hinting at
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
10 mins ago
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
Mortal Kombat 2: New Character Reveals Amp Up the Excitement
10 mins ago
Mortal Kombat 2: New Character Reveals Amp Up the Excitement
75th Emmy Awards to Honor 'Cheers' and 'The Sopranos' with Grand Reunions
9 mins ago
75th Emmy Awards to Honor 'Cheers' and 'The Sopranos' with Grand Reunions
Valerie Shantz Takes the Helm as Winnipeg Folk Festival's Executive Director
10 mins ago
Valerie Shantz Takes the Helm as Winnipeg Folk Festival's Executive Director
Governors Awards Honors Film Industry Luminaries with Emotional Tributes and Honorary Oscars
10 mins ago
Governors Awards Honors Film Industry Luminaries with Emotional Tributes and Honorary Oscars
Latest Headlines
World News
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
3 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
3 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
3 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
4 mins
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
4 mins
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
4 mins
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
4 mins
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
5 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
5 mins
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app