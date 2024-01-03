Sophia Weng’s Unexpected Loss in Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Match

In a nail-biting episode of Jeopardy!’s Season 39 Second Chance match, college senior Sophia Weng found herself on the losing end despite an impressive performance. The Second Chance contest, a unique platform that offers previous season contestants another shot at victory, saw Weng’s sharp play during the Double Jeopardy! round propel her score to $3,800.

Final Jeopardy Twists

By Final Jeopardy, Sophia was in a competitive second position with a tally of $14,600. She was hot on the heels of Michael, who led the pack with $28,800, while Sharon trailed with $5,800. The final clue, a cryptic reference to a prank involving a local landmark during Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, would prove to be a gamechanger.

Sharon answered correctly with “L,” while Sophia, misinterpreting the clue, responded with “The Hollywood Sign” without specifying the letter. This costly error stripped her of almost all her earnings, leaving her with a paltry $399. Michael, though also incorrect in his response, had picked a safer wager and emerged victorious.

Fan Reactions and Future Contests

Jeopardy! fans were quick to express their sympathy online, noting Sophia’s visible distress and the harsh nature of her loss. The Season 39 Second Chance competition is part of a series of tournaments leading up to February’s eagerly anticipated Tournament of Champions.

While some viewers have voiced fatigue with the tournament format, the Second Chance round is widely seen as a soothing return to normalcy before the 40th season resumes with regular episodes in April. Meanwhile, in a quirky twist, the game also featured a category of misheard lyrics that left the contestants flummoxed and received a mixed response from fans.