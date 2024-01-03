en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sophia Weng’s Unexpected Loss in Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Match

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Sophia Weng’s Unexpected Loss in Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Match

In a nail-biting episode of Jeopardy!’s Season 39 Second Chance match, college senior Sophia Weng found herself on the losing end despite an impressive performance. The Second Chance contest, a unique platform that offers previous season contestants another shot at victory, saw Weng’s sharp play during the Double Jeopardy! round propel her score to $3,800.

Final Jeopardy Twists

By Final Jeopardy, Sophia was in a competitive second position with a tally of $14,600. She was hot on the heels of Michael, who led the pack with $28,800, while Sharon trailed with $5,800. The final clue, a cryptic reference to a prank involving a local landmark during Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, would prove to be a gamechanger.

Sharon answered correctly with “L,” while Sophia, misinterpreting the clue, responded with “The Hollywood Sign” without specifying the letter. This costly error stripped her of almost all her earnings, leaving her with a paltry $399. Michael, though also incorrect in his response, had picked a safer wager and emerged victorious.

Fan Reactions and Future Contests

Jeopardy! fans were quick to express their sympathy online, noting Sophia’s visible distress and the harsh nature of her loss. The Season 39 Second Chance competition is part of a series of tournaments leading up to February’s eagerly anticipated Tournament of Champions.

While some viewers have voiced fatigue with the tournament format, the Second Chance round is widely seen as a soothing return to normalcy before the 40th season resumes with regular episodes in April. Meanwhile, in a quirky twist, the game also featured a category of misheard lyrics that left the contestants flummoxed and received a mixed response from fans.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oonagh McFerran Serenades Her Way Down the Aisle, Celebrating Love and Triumph Over Anorexia

By BNN Correspondents

Oliver Tree to Mesmerize Austin Crowd with Genre-Defying Music

By BNN Correspondents

Wordle 928 Answer Revealed - TWIRL: A New Challenge for the Word Puzzle Phenomenon

By Salman Khan

Double Cross Season 5: The Final Stand Against Crime to Premiere on January 18, 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Jeremy Strong: From Succession's Kendall Roy to Golden Globe Nominee ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Jeremy Strong: From Succession's Kendall Roy to Golden Globe Nominee ...
heart comment 0
‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7: Spencer Grammer Discusses Evolving Dynamic with Rick

By BNN Correspondents

'Rick and Morty' Season 7: Spencer Grammer Discusses Evolving Dynamic with Rick
Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Library

By BNN Correspondents

Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Library
Monster Hunter World Experiences Resurgence in Player Count on PC

By Salman Khan

Monster Hunter World Experiences Resurgence in Player Count on PC
Rare Frederick Hurten Rhead Pedestal Unearthed in Virginia Shed

By BNN Correspondents

Rare Frederick Hurten Rhead Pedestal Unearthed in Virginia Shed
Latest Headlines
World News
Oonagh McFerran Serenades Her Way Down the Aisle, Celebrating Love and Triumph Over Anorexia
15 seconds
Oonagh McFerran Serenades Her Way Down the Aisle, Celebrating Love and Triumph Over Anorexia
Syracuse Women's Basketball Team Breaks into Top 25, Eyes More Success
17 seconds
Syracuse Women's Basketball Team Breaks into Top 25, Eyes More Success
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
41 seconds
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
45 seconds
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
1 min
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
1 min
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
1 min
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
1 min
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
1 min
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
32 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app