SooSuan Returns to Stage for Charity Concert Supporting School Computer Program

Renowned soprano Tan Soo Suan, popularly known as SooSuan, is set to grace the stage of the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre on February 28 and 29 for a charity concert titled "Delicate Dreams & Desires". But this is not just a return to the limelight after a 17-year hiatus. SooSuan's performance is part of an initiative to raise funds for the Medical Awareness Camp Outreach (Maco), an organization committed to the empowerment of education through technology.

Returning to the Stage for a Cause

Known for her breathtaking vocal prowess, SooSuan's concert proceeds will bolster Maco's Computer Empowerment Programme (CEP). CEP focuses on providing refurbished computers and laptops to underprivileged schools, primarily in small towns and rural areas. Among the beneficiaries are vernacular schools in Ipoh and Sarawak. This endeavor is a vital part of Maco's overarching mission—The School Project (TSP)—which was launched amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impacting Education through The School Project

Since TSP's inception, Maco has rolled out seven programs targeting B40 students. These initiatives aim to ensure continued education through online resources and connectivity. To date, Maco's efforts have resulted in the donation of 4,752 computers to 191 schools, impacting over 58,000 students. The organization's goal is to raise RM200,000 from the concert, a significant portion of which will go towards sustaining and enhancing these programs.

Supporting the Concert for a Better Tomorrow

The public is urged to support this noble cause by purchasing tickets for the concert. Prices range from RM98 to RM488 and are available through the onetix.com.my ticketing platform. The event promises an evening of enchanting music in two 45-minute sets with a 30-minute intermission. Guests will be treated to refreshments and will have post-show opportunities to interact with the artist. By attending, patrons are not just indulging in an evening of fine music but also contributing to a cause that is shaping the future of education in underserved areas.