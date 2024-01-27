Sony TV's 'Shrimad Ramayan': The Challenge and Appeal of Sita's Bridal Look

Adding a new dimension to its cadre of captivating shows, Sony TV has recently introduced a fresh mythological program titled 'Shrimad Ramayan.' The launch of the show has been well-received, with its unique concept striking a chord with the audience. A striking highlight that has garnered immense attention is the portrayal of Sita's wedding, a pivotal episode that saw actress Prachi Bansal in an exceptional avatar.

Channeling Sita: The Bridal Challenge

Prachi Bansal, the actress portraying the revered character of Sita, detailed her experience with the challenging bridal look. The attire, a masterwork of costume designer and stylist Shibapriya Sen, was inspired by the rich Rajasthani tradition. The grand ensemble featured warm hues, intricate zardozi and Gota Patti embroidery, a 15-meter head trail, and a 15kg lehenga adorned with detailed hand-made embroidery. The entire look, including the heavy outfit and jewelry, took about 2.5 hours to put together.

Despite the challenges that came with wearing such a hefty outfit, Bansal expressed her gratitude for the positive audience reception. The viewers' appreciation made the entire ordeal worthwhile and rewarding, she shared.

The Sanctity of Design

Shibapriya Sen, the visionary designer behind Sita's wedding look, also shared her insights into the design process. She emphasized the blend of femininity and divinity that she aimed to capture in the look. Sen highlighted the importance of traditional craftsmanship in maintaining the sanctity and authenticity of the characters of Prabhu Shri Ram and Mata Sita.

A Glimpse into the Future

The article also offers a glimpse into the future of Sony's lineup. An upcoming family political drama titled 'Vansaj,' helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, is in the pipeline for Sony SAB. This points to a continuous stream of engaging content aimed to keep viewers hooked.