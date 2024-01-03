en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chicago Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Sony TV to Premiere ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’; ‘Farrar’ to be Screened at Chicago Festival

Sony TV, a leading television channel renowned for its innovative show concepts, is primed to premiere a fresh series christened ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar.’ The storyline centers on the life of a young woman, Mehndi, who is devoted to her family’s welfare. The show seeks to encapsulate the spirit of joint Indian families and underscore the elements of joy, shared laughter, and unity that characterize these familial structures.

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’: Unveiling a New Narrative

The series showcases an ensemble cast comprising Karan Mehra, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paint, and Rashad Rana. ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ orbits around the concept of Indian joint families, encapsulating the shared joy, laughter, and the innate sense of togetherness that flourish in such environments. The series is slated to launch on 26th January 2024, occupying the 9:30 pm slot on Sony TV. It is set to replace the existing show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.’

Production Commences in Ujjain

The production of ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ kicked off with the cast commencing their shoot in Ujjain. The filming in this revered city, known for its vibrant culture and ancient history, is scheduled from the 5th to the 9th of January. Through this new series, the creators hope to strike a chord with viewers by painting a realistic picture of Indian familial dynamics, combined with a compelling narrative and memorable performances.

Pakistani Web Series ‘Farrar’ Garners International Recognition

In related news, the Pakistani web series ‘Farrar,’ designed for the Indian streaming platform Zee5, has been chosen for screening at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023. The series highlights the often-overlooked challenges encountered by contemporary South Asian working women. Featuring notable Pakistani actors in pivotal roles, the series is a collaborative artistic venture between Pakistan and India. It is a six-part series inspired by a 1996 telefilm bearing the same name. The series, which resonates strongly with audiences, will be screened on September 23 as the festival’s marquee web series.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

