Sony Pictures Classics Unveils US Trailer for 'Wicked Little Letters'

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a captivating new official US trailer for the British comedy 'Wicked Little Letters.' The film, directed by Thea Sharrock, lauded for her work on 'Me Before You' and 'The One & Only Ivan,' is all set to create ripples of laughter across audiences.

'Scandalously Sweary' Comedy

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, where it was dubbed as 'scandalously sweary.' After its initial screening in Toronto, 'Wicked Little Letters' is now scheduled for its maiden release in New York and Los Angeles on March 29th. A nationwide release is slated to follow on April 5th.

Unraveling a Farcical Mystery

The story is set in the quaint town of Littlehampton. The plot thickens with a series of profanity-laden letters sent out to various townsfolk, including the conservative local, Edith. The community's suspicion hones in on Rose, a boisterous Irish migrant. As the women of the town band together to solve the mystery, they begin to sense that this comedy of errors might have more layers than meets the eye.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features an ensemble cast with Olivia Colman playing the role of Edith and Jessie Buckley portraying the suspected Rose. The cast further includes Timothy Spall, Gemma Jones, Lolly Adefope, and Anjana Vasan. The interplay between Buckley and Colman has been a key highlight, with the duo receiving high praise for their dynamic chemistry and the humor they bring to the film.

With the US trailer release, audiences can now get a glimpse into the comedic whirlwind that 'Wicked Little Letters' promises to be. The film's release is keenly anticipated, promising a hearty mix of laughter, mystery and undeniable chemistry between its leading ladies.